City, county and state officials are preparing for a potential major winter weather event, which could bring ice and snow and the coldest temperatures since Winter Storm Uri roughly a year ago.
The City of Greenville said Monday afternoon that the Public Works Department is planning for potentially hazardous conditions with a sand spreader filled and ready.
On standby will be a backhoe, bucket truck and any equipment which could be needed.
Changes to the weather are expected to begin Wednesday. The National Weather Service forecast calls for rain arriving during the afternoon with a high near 53 and south winds shifting to the north.
The rain is expected to continue until around midnight with the possibility of freezing rain through 3 a.m. Thursday, and then freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet after 3 a.m. and a low temperature of around 20.
There is a chance of more freezing rain and sleet before noon Thursday, followed by a slight chance of snow and sleet and a high near 28 and north wind gusts of up 25 mph.
The precipitation should end by Thursday night, with a low of around 15, a high of around 33 Friday and a low around 10 by Saturday morning.
