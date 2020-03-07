City and county officials offered updates during Friday’s Greenville Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Membership Luncheon.
Visitors at the Texan Theater heard Mayor David Dreiling and Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall present the “State Of The City” and “State of the County” addresses and both offered positive outlooks for both the current status and for the region’s future.
Dreiling explained how during the past year, the city council approved spending $2 million toward repairs and maintenance on local roadways, even as the animal shelter began opening on Saturdays and the Aunt Char’s Kid Zone was completely renovated with new equipment.
Dreiling also touched on how the city recovered from the double shock of damage from a major wind storm in June and the resulting fire that destroyed downtown buildings in July 2019 even as the overall property tax rate has been lowered incrementally during the past few years.
Dreiling said things could get even better in the future, as the city pays off most of its outstanding debt.
“In 2022 … our debt service tax rate may fall by another 30 percent,” Dreiling said.
The Kari Beth Crossing Phase II project is expected to include a new Cinemark movie theater, housing and additional retail.
“They must start construction by May 21, 2021,” Dreiling said, although the latest estimates have the developers working on the site starting this summer.
“Almost a year early,” Dreiling said.
Construction is already underway on the upcoming Harbor Freight store in the 5300 block of Wesley Street next to Atwoods.
“Greenville is a growing city, where you want to live, grow and prosper,” he said.
Stovall spoke on multiple improvements being planned for county buildings, including the Hunt County Courthouse, which will be getting replacement windows.
Stovall said the courthouse has been prone to water leaks because of the existing windows, but since it is a historic landmark, the windows cannot automatically be replaced by newer and more energy-efficient ones. Stovall said, however, the Hunt County Commissioners Court expects to issue a bid in the next 60-90 days.
Other issues concern the courthouse’s foundation and plans to completely renovate the inside of the building. Stovall said a 2015 estimate of the renovation came in at about $40 million.
But Stovall said, “we’re just going to eat the elephant and go ahead and do the job one piece at a time.”
Stovall said a long-awaited plan to make repairs to the parking garage at the Paul Mathews Exchange Building will begin later this year, while more extensive efforts needed at the Hunt County Detention Center will take longer. The jail no longer is housing federal inmates, he added, which reduces the facility’s population and allows inmates to be relocated from the worse areas of the building.
“And the Jail Standards Commission is now a little happier with us,” Stovall said.
Hunt County Transportation Committee Chairman W. D. “Dee” Hilton also provided an update on the multiple highway improvement projects planned for the county in the next 10 years, which will be paid for through $260 million in local, state and federal funding.
