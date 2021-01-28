At its next meeting on Feb. 9, the Greenville City Council plans to consider calling an election on a $50 million bond to pay for street improvements.
As proposed, the city’s payments toward the bond would be made with the $2 million per year that is normally set aside in each year’s budget for the city’s Street Improvement Plan (SIP), and therefore would not be a vote for a tax increase, Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Ransom said at the council’s previous meeting Tuesday.
“We would put the $2 million (that’s usually allocated toward the SIP each year) into the interest and sinking fund instead, so there would essentially be no impact (on taxes),” Ransom said at the council’s work session Tuesday.
Out of the $50 million, $39 million is planned to go toward improvements to 13 miles of collector roads and $11 million is planned for improvements to 11 miles of residential roads.
If the bond is added to the May election and it is approved by voters, the total $50 million bond will be sold in three chunks, requiring separate authorizations in the amounts of $20 million, $15 million, and another $15 million. The reason for the 20+15+15 authorization plan in the proposal is because bond funds must be used within 18 months, and the 24-mile street improvement project is projected to take possibly up to four and a half years.
The proposal was made by a committee of council members made up of Ransom, Cedric Dean and Al Atkins, which was formed after a discussion at the council’s Aug. 25 meeting, when multiple members recommended “reinventing” the city’s street improvement plan process and looking into “ways to get more out of” the $2 million typically allotted to street improvement in the city’s annual budget.
At the meeting in August, council members Ransom and Brent Money both recommended pursuing a bond to do more repairs “all at once,” and to instead use the $2 million usually set aside for the street improvement plan to make payments toward that bond.
To gather data on Greenville’s roads before the bond proposal, the council approved an $89,700 contract in December, between the city and Roadway Asset Services (RAS). In early January, the contractor began using a variety of artificially intelligent software tools to analyze the condition of the city’s roads.
One of the tools that RAS has been using in its survey of Greenville’s roads is its PAVE INTEL software, in which a vehicle equipped with a RAS IRIS PavePro laser scanner is driven through the city to detect cracks and other flaws to formulate a pavement condition index (PCI) rating.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Greenville Director of Public Works Press Tompkins said that he expected RAS to have PCI ratings for Greenville ready within the next one or two weeks.
