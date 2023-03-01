The Greenville City Council on Tuesday conducted a pubic hearing on the proposed solid waste contract with BlackJack Disposal of Cash.
After a perfunctory public hearing with no public participation, the council moved on to other business. A final public hearing and final consideration of the five-year contract is expected to take place March 28.
BlackJack, Frontier Waste Solutions and Waste Connections emerged as the three companies to submit bids for the next five-year solid waste contract with the city of Greenville. A three-member council committee recommended selecting BlackJack Disposal to be the city’s next solid waste contractor.
Also Tuesday night, an ad hoc committee composed of Mayor Jerry Ransom and council members Tim Kruse and Terry Thompson was appointed to explore the possibility of erecting a huge American flag somewhere in Greenville.
The flag would be similar to one flying in nearby Rockwall near Interstate-30. The city of Rockwall installed a 190-foot flagpole at the northeast corner of the I-30 access road between Laguna Drive and Horizon Road/Village Drive in September.
The flag itself measures 50-feet-by-80-feet and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Also Tuesday, the council heard complaints by resident Pedro Ibanez that a crew working on city water lines near his home caused damage to his wastewater line, and that the city refuses to fix the damage.
Ibanez said sewer water pools in his front yard due to the damage caused by the city. Ibanez filed a claim with the city’s insurance carrier, which was denied.
He told the council that the city caused the damage to his wastewater line and should fix it.
