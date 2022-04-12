Greenville voters will have an opportunity to hear from candidates running to represent them on the Greenville City Council and the GISD school board Thursday.
The candidate forum will be conducted from 6:15-7:45 p.m. (with check-in at 6 p.m.) at the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library in the Audie Murphy Room.
Contested races for city council are for Districts 1 and 2, with incumbent Terry Thomas running against challenger Paul Park for District 1 and incumbent Al Atkins running against challenger Byron Taylor to represent District 2.
Meanwhile, for the Greenville ISD School Board, the contested races are for Districts 1 and 3, with incumbent Anne Haynes defending against challenger Cedric Dean for District 1, and Bonnie-Jean Stewart (who was appointed after Janna Stephens resigned) running against challengers Gary Sickels and Colleen McDonald for District 3.
The event is presented by the Hunt County Liberty Forum. Hunt County Republican Party Chairman David Hale will moderate. The forum will consist of three parts, with the first being candidate introductions, followed by questions from the moderator, and finally questions from residents.
Those who would like to submit questions for any of the candidates can do so via email, at WCForum@zohomail.com
Early voting for both elections will be Monday, April 25-Tuesday, May 3, and Election Day is Saturday, May 7.
