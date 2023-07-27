The Greenville City Council plans to soon vote on calling a bond election for its proposed $65 million recreation facilities project – which includes both a new 100,000-square-foot recreation center located at the Greenville SportsPark and a 25,000-square-foot expansion to the existing Reecy Davis, Sr. Recreation Center.
In order to give Greenville residents and council members one more opportunity to discuss the proposed project at the Aug. 8 meeting and also call the election by the state’s Aug. 21 deadline, the council decided to schedule a special meeting for the vote on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
If the election is called, the ultimate fate of the bond will be left to Greenville voters on Nov. 7.
When representatives of Barker Rinker Seacat (BRS) Architecture spoke at this week’s city council meeting, they repeatedly emphasized the potential of using the new recreation facility as a way to both keep local residents from going elsewhere for recreation and also draw people in from outside the area for tournaments and other events, with the goal of energizing Greenville’s economy.
Meanwhile, BRS Architecture described the proposed expansion and improvements to the Reecy Davis Recreation Center as being geared toward it being a "community focused recreation center" so that "while the Sportspark facility is potentially being used for tournaments," Reecy Davis can continue to be an "asset to the community where people can come and gather."
Listed features for the project include:
At Sportspark Recreation Center
• Drop-in basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts
• Indoor walking/jogging track
• Multi-generational game lounge
• Fitness area/cardio workout
• Indoor playground
• Indoor leisure pool
• Lazy river/current channel
• Open swim/lap lanes
• Child watch free with resident membership
• Dry sauna
At Reecy Davis Recreation Center
• Drop-in basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts
• Fitness area/cardio workout
• Multi-generational game lounge
• Teen lounge
The anticipated calling of the election is due to a petition that was started by residents who were displeased with the council’s unanimous decision on March 28 to publish its intent to issue $65 million in certificates of obligation bonds for the projects – which is a type of municipal debt that does not require voter approval.
Submitted on May 11, the petition from the “Let Us Vote” group – chaired by Greenville residents Lee Pierce and Petra Erby – gathered more than the necessary 1,000 certified signatures needed to require that the decision not be made without voter approval.
Throughout the petition process, many representatives of the Let Us Vote group repeatedly assured that they were neutral on the merits of the proposed projects, but that they were opposed to the public not having the final say on such a significant expenditure.
Before the petition was organized, Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom said that the CO bonds for the projects could be issued without raising city property taxes. He also argued that delaying the process with a vote could result in missing out on relatively low interest rates.
At this week's city council meeting, Ransom reminded those in attendance that a public survey on the proposed project had been commissioned by the council, which drew 1,839 responses – 88% of which were in favor of the project, and also 81% of those surveyed indicated that they would be willing to pay a membership fee, and 53% said they were in favor of it even if it meant a tax increase.
In his remarks following BRS' presentation Tuesday, Ransom also reiterated his cautionary points about delaying the decision when interest rates could potentially and significantly increase.
"There is a very real possibility that interest rates could increase 25-75 basis points, which could add $4 million to $12 million, or even more, to the cost of financing," Ransom said. "In total, these increases could add as much as $9 million to $17 million to the lifetime costs of the project.
"No one has a crystal ball ... but in the face of these potential headwinds and after much discussion the council decided to issue certificates of obligation for the project," Ransom continued. "Many on the council felt that we were elected to make these types of decisions for the citizens."
