By Brad Kellar
Herald-Banner Staff
The Greenville City Council is attempting to shed light on an issue which has been raised by a prominent local developer over the installation of street lights in a residential neighborhood.
During Tuesday’s council session, several residents of the Stonewood Estates subdivision appeared during the Citizens To Be Heard portion of the agenda, to raise concerns over a dispute between the city administration and developers Larry and Scott Ellis over ornamental street lights which had been installed in the neighborhood.
The controversy appeared to focus on claims the city was preventing the use of the lighting, much of which had already been set in place.
Shelly Corrales, who serves as President and CEO of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and also is a member of the Keep Greenville Beautiful Board of Directors, was one of the homeowners who spoke and said she was proud of what the developers had created with Stonewood Estates, including the street lights.
“That is the epitome of community beautification,” Corrales said. “Who in the city does not understand community beautification?”
Former Mayor David Dreiling said he had been retained as a consultant by Larry Ellis to investigate the matter and said the disagreement was in applying the specifications under the city’s code of ordinances regarding exterior lighting. Dreiling said the ordinances set a maximum for illumination for the lights.
“It says do not exceed those numbers,” Dreiling said. “If it is below that, then you are in compliance.”
Dreiing urged the council to meet with City Manager Summer Spurlock and Public Works Director Press Tompkins, “and possibly come up with a good solution.”
Scott Ellis said the plan was to make Stonewood Estates a distinctive subdivision and to provide amenities the residents would prefer.
“We simply want to take our neighborhood to the next level, it is that simple,” Ellis said. “Come take a look and see for yourself, then make the choice.”
Mayor Jerry Ransom chose to address the issue, noting that street lights in a given neighborhood are covered by the city in the same way as streets themselves. The developer is responsible for installing the lights.
“Then we maintain them and provide the electricity to them in perpetuity,” Ransom said.
While many of the people who addressed the council argued the disagreement was between the city requiring the installation of wooden poles over the metal poles used in Stonewood Estates, Ransom said the standards which were being applied actually came in March 2020 from GEUS, the city’s electric utility system, which would be responsible for the maintenance of the poles.
Ransom said then-Mayor Dreiling received a request from Larry Ellis during the summer of last year, asking to be allowed to use the lighting.
Ransom explained Dreiling passed along the information to Spurlock, who forwarded it to Tompkins, who in turn responded to Ellis in August 2020.
“Clearly stating that the proposed street lights did not meet city standards, the same standards we had established in March,” Ransom said, adding that he thought the issue was resolved long before he was elected as mayor in May of this year.
“We are committed to working on this issue,” Ransom said. “The city has attempted to resolve this issue.”
As the matter was not included as an action item on Tuesday’s agenda, no action could be taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.