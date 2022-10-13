The City of Greenville’s economy continues to produce robust sales tax revenue as the mix of enterprises along its busiest retail corridor continues to change.
The city’s year-to-date revenue remains well ahead of the same point in 2021, according to a report issued Wednesday by the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Hegar said increases in sales tax revenue were reported statewide. He will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1.06 billion in local sales tax allocations for October, 17.4% more than in October 2021.
The local figures represent sales taxes collected at Greenville retailers in August and reported to the Comptroller’s Office in September.
The city is primed to receive a little more than $981,000 in sales tax rebate revenue this month, an increase of 10.48% from the just over $888,000 received in October 2021. For the year to date, Greenville has taken in almost $9.7 million, a rise of 14.04% from the $8.5 million collected through the same point one year earlier.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue that sustain a city’s general fund. The other source is property taxes.
A rededication of a percentage of the sales tax revenue goes toward the 4A economic development corporation.
In the past few weeks, a number of new businesses have popped up along Wesley Street between Joe Ramsey Boulevard and Interstate 30.
The Texas Cafe Diner opened at 5202 Wesley St., offering breakfast and dinner. The former restaurant known as Grandy’s, which closed earlier this year, was torn down to make room for Smitty’s Car Wash.
The Minty’s Car Wash, which had been operating in the 5200 block of Wesley St., closed over the summer, while a plasma center is reportedly being built on the lot next to the site and behind the former Chaney’s Tobacco Store.
