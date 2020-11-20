Because of increased costs in trash, recycling and yard waste management, the Greenville City Council amended the 2020-21 city budget Tuesday to increase the city’s payments to Waste Connections so that residents wouldn’t have to pay a higher rate.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock explained that $91,952 from the fund balance from the city’s sanitation fund would be used to make the increased payments to Waste Connections this fiscal year.
A fund balance is the total revenue allocated to a department minus expenditures. Money remaining in the fund balance for Greenville’s sanitation fund is often used for city “cleaning” projects and events, such as tire disposal days and Keep Greenville Beautiful projects.
Greenville Finance Director Talia Willner projected that $1.28 million should remain in the sanitation fund’s fund balance at the end of the fiscal year – after deductions from the city’s increased payments to Waste Connections and other additional cost allocations related to sanitation.
The budget amendment is intended to remain in effect until the end of the fiscal year, and a review of the rates paid by customers will be reviewed as part of the budgeting process for the 2021-22 sanitation fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.