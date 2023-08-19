The City of Greenville is currently accepting applications from nonprofits and other organizations who wish to receive funding for projects that directly promote tourism.
The funds were collected through the city’s Hotel Occupancy Tax from hotels/motels, bed and breakfasts, and other lodging facilities. HOT funds can only be used for the following:
• Convention and visitor information centers;
• Registration of convention delegates;
• Advertising, solicitations and promotions that directly promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry;
• Promotions of the arts that directly promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry;
• Historical restoration and preservation activities that directly promote tourism and the hotel and convention industry;
• Sporting event expenses that substantially increase economic activity at hotels;
• Funding transportation systems for transporting tourists from hotels to and near the city, and;
• Signage directing tourists to sights and attractions that are visited frequently by hotel guests in the municipality.
Organizations that have received HOT funds in the past include the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, Greenville Entertainment Series, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, U.S. Police Canine Association, Rotary Club of Greenville, and Longhorn Arena events.
Applications for the HOT funds can be downloaded at https://tinyurl.com/55mfr4sc.
Once completed, filers are asked to bring seven copies of the filled out application (one for each member of the Tourism and Convention Advisory Board) to the Greenville Municipal Building at 2821 Washington St. and drop them off at the Convention and Visitors Bureau Office Attn. Micah McBay.
The deadline to submit the applications is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.