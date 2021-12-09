Building a new middle school, replacing or renovating the LP Waters Early Childhood Center, and renovating the transportation center made the top of a citizen’s advisory panel’s list Tuesday night.
The Greenville ISD’s Citizens Advisory Committee brainstormed Tuesday about priorities they might advise the district to consider as it adapt facilities to meet the needs of Greenville’s growing population.
Since October, the diverse group of Greenville residents who make up the committee (which includes school employees, realtors, attorneys, bankers, Chamber of Commerce staff and local business owners) has been meeting and going over factors to consider as they think out their recommendations to the district, which they plan to formally present at the Jan. 18 school board meeting.
These factors they are weighing include demographics and economic development projections for Greenville, and familiarizing themselves with the specific challenges faced by each of GISD’s campuses and departments.
The current and long-term needs they are looking at for the district as a whole and for each facility include:
• Energy efficiency and sustainable features;
• Building age, safety, capacity and condition;
• Evolving educational delivery and programs;
• Technology infrastructure;
• Technology classroom needs;
• District enrollment trends;
• Review land needs;
• Review use of portable buildings.
At Tuesday’s meeting, which was the committee’s fourth, members were given a list of facility needs discussed at previous meetings. They divided into groups and were asked to designate each need as a first priority (or immediate need), second priority (or moderate need), or third priority (or potential or future need).
The list of needs included the following:
• LP Waters Early Childhood Center – replacement/renovation;
• Land for a future new elementary school;
• Land for a future new high school/freshmen center;
• Travis Elementary School – extra capacity when sixth-graders are moved to the new middle school;
• Upgrade playgrounds at all elementary schools;
• Build a new 1,400-student-capacity middle school;
• Renovations and additions to the current high school;
• Lamar and Carver Elementary Schools – reseal exterior windows, replace classroom flooring and furniture;
• District-wide safety and security upgrades (site lighting and perimeter fencing);
• Transportation Center offices and drivers facilities;
• District-wide air conditioning replacement;
• District-wide instructional technology upgrade;
• Athletics (new scoreboard at football field, press box expansion, artificial turf);
• Build an FFA barn.
After discussing the priorities with their groups individually, the committee members presented their recommendations. Of the 11 needs on the list, three were unanimously agreed to be first priority. Those were building a new middle school, replacing or renovating the LP Waters Early Childhood Center, and renovating the transportation center.
Similarly, two other needs were recommended as top priorities by four out of the five groups. These were renovating Travis Elementary School (which currently doubles as the Sixth-Grade Center) to accommodate more students when the sixth-graders are relocated to the new middle school, and building an FFA barn.
As the committee discussed the needs, one of the special considerations that came up was the historical significance of the LP Waters campus, which was once Carver High School—Greenville’s former all-black high school during segregation.
Some of the committee members recommended turning part of it into a museum. Others were in favor of tearing it down completely and placing photos or memorabilia from Carver High School somewhere in the district or placing a marker on the site to commemorate the school.
Members of the community who would like to weigh in on any facility needs in Greenville ISD or have questions can send an email to feedback@greenvilleisd.com
The committee plans to have two more meetings—one on Jan. 4 and another on Jan.11—before their recommendations are presented to the school board on Jan. 18. District administration and the board then plan to use those recommendations as they develop a multi-year facility master plan.
Slides from the committee’s presentations and updates on their progress can be seen on GISD’s website, at www.greenvilleisd.com/domain/1035
At this stage of GISD’s master planning, cost of the proposed projects isn’t being addressed in detail. The intent is to set priorities, district officials and committee members reiterated several times at Tuesday’s meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.