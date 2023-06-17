Kids who dream of perhaps “running off to join the circus” someday will soon have an opportunity to improve their acrobatic skills at a circus-themed fitness camp being offered by Rise and Fly Fitness in Sulphur Springs.
While the studio normally focuses on various types of suspended aerial acrobatics with apparatuses that include lyra hoops, bungee cords and aerial silks; the camp in July will also allow students ages 6-16 to take lessons in trapeze, handstands, juggling, contortion stretching and tumbling.
“The camp will be something special in addition to what we normally do here,” Rise and Fly Fitness owner Laura Dunn said. “It will be more of a full experience in which the kids will spend the first two-or-so days sampling a bit of everything, then they’ll get to choose what kind of act they want to do for the end-of-week showcase and prepare for that.”
The circus-themed camp will be Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21 at Rockbarre Studio in Sulphur Springs. Registration will be limited to 12 students and will remain open until all spots are filled.
“We welcome anyone who’s interested in learning,” Dunn said. “They don’t have to be one of our regular students and no experience is necessary. This is something we truly enjoy doing and exposing people to.”
For more information on registration and pricing, those interested can call the studio at 903-422-5899 or send an email to laura@riseandflyfitnessstudio.com.
Now a renowned aerial performer with extensive experience performing in circuses, Dunn got her start in the performing arts in her native England, where she began learning ballet and tap at the age of four at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts – a school co-founded by famed singer, songwriter and former Beatle Paul McCartney.
Later, she danced professionally and started to make a name for herself on the Bollywood circuit, and danced in several Indian films. While considering staying in India after her initial contract was up in 2014, Dunn saw an ad from Circus Vazquez in the Unites States saying that the circus had an opening for a female performer, so she decided to give it a try.
“When I joined the circus, I was thrust into a whole new world and I knew I wanted to bring more to the show than just being a dancer, so that’s when I started to train on (aerial) silks,” Dunn said.
Through her work with circuses in the U.S., Dunn met her now-husband Visan España, who mostly grew up in Greenville, Texas and is a fifth-generation circus performer.
“Visan is half-Hispanic and half-Romanian, and his family troupe perform the Russian swing (a large floor-mounted swing with a platform built into it instead of a playground-style seat, from which acrobats can make huge leaps and do flips),” Dunn said.
“His family troupe also has their own original act, called the Turbillion,” Dunn continued. “In the act, my husband drove a motorcycle around a circular track that was about 45 feet in the air. The motorcycle has a ladder attached to it with a metal bar on the other end, from which I did tricks like hanging from my foot, splits and doing neck spins.”
In addition to acrobatic skills, Dunn’s years of circus experience have given her plenty of stories to share with her students at Rise and Fly Fitness.
“One thing about silks is that they are absolutely notorious for tangling you up,” Dunn said. “One time, I got twisted while spinning at such a high velocity that I was completely wrapped in them and had to be let down, and I kind of had to bunny hop off the stage.
“I use stories like that to teach my students that things can always pop up and you just have to deal with them professionally with a smile, and use the experience to get better,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.