A Greenville church is hoping to make trick or treating a little safer this year and has planned multiple events across Hunt County on Halloween night.
Pastor Kelly Reagan with the Church at River Oaks in Greenville said members of the congregation had grown concerned about taking their children out and about to various homes with recent reports of the fentanyl crisis and other issues of concern in the news. So they came up with “Light The Night,” a program to provide “safe houses” for children to visit on Monday night.
Reagan said each of the homes will be identified through “Light The Night” signs in the front yards.
“Our church people will be out there to greet people and meet the trick or treaters, and let them have a good time,” he said.
Although the campaign was developed just during the past couple weeks, word has spread and several homes will participate.
“There will be at least three houses on Park Street,” Reagan said, with other homes on Chapman Street and Post Oak Trail.
“They will be available until 8 p.m., or 8:30, or until they run out of candy,” he said.
Other Halloween events set for Monday night include:
• The City of Greenville and Hunt County are presenting Candy, Costumes & Cars Drive-Thru Trick or Treating between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday, or until the candy is gone, at 2821 Washington Street, the Municipal Building in downtown Greenville.
• The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is presenting the Halloween Hangout, sponsored by Terry Driggers Realty Services, at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Scheduled activities will be a costume contest, food trucks including El Huarache and Yearby’s BBQ & Water Ice and games. The night begins with the monthly Hanging with Heroes, who will be handing out candy and at 6:30 p.m. there will be a presentation of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
• Commerce is having Halloween on the Square, for ages 14 and under, between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Monday. Participants can line up at the barber shop and follow the signs.
• The Wolfe City Rail Trail has scheduled Boo on the Bricks between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Monday. Businesses and organizations will be handing out candy and treats for kids along Main Street downtown, with special appearances planned from Elsa, Cinderella, Belle, Batman, Spider-Man, Batman and more costumed characters.
• Citi Limit Storage and The Iron Shop Gym have scheduled a Trunk or Treat event between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Monday at 1495 Business Highway 69 North in Greenville.
• Vansickle Baptist Church, 2181 County Road 2246, is presenting a Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival starting at 6 p.m. Monday.
• Highland Terrace Baptist Church, 4115 Joe Ramsey Blvd., Greenville, is presenting the free Fall Fest, between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday. The free event is scheduled to include trunk ‘r’ treat, games, candy, prizes, and more.
• The Harrison House Assisted Living Center, 6400 Jack Finney Blvd. has scheduled a Spook-Tacular evening of Trick or Treats and games between 6;30 and 8 p.m. Monday.
The National Crime Prevention Council is offering the following tips to help make Halloween safe for all:
— Clear your yard and sidewalk of any obstacles or decorations that may be hard to see in the dark, lest someone go bump in the night.
— Keep your house well lighted on both the inside and outside.
— Ask your Neighborhood Watch or local citizens’ group to patrol your community.
— Report any suspicious or criminal activities to your police or sheriff’s department.
— Try makeup instead of masks; it does not obstruct vision the way masks can.
— Keep costumes short to ensure that the only trip taken is the one around the neighborhood.
— Look for brightly colored costumes, attach reflector strips to costumes and bags, and remind trick-or-treaters to carry glow sticks and flashlights.
— Older kids should trick-or-treat in groups. Kids walking around alone are not as safe as those walking in groups.
— A parent or trusted adult should accompany younger kids.
— Review the route for trick-or-treating beforehand and set a time for when kids should be home. Also, have a plan if your child separates accidentally from his or her friends or from you.
— Remind your children not to eat any treats until they have come home. To help ensure this, feed them a meal or a substantial snack before they go out.
— Check all treats at home in a well-lighted place. Be especially wary of anything that is not factory-wrapped or that is no longer sealed.
