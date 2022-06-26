Kavanaugh United Methodist Church Community Enrichment Series and the Park Street Historical Association will present the 25th annual Fourth of July Parade and Patriotic Program. The program will be held in the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church Sanctuary immediately following the parade on Monday morning, July 4, starting about 10:45 a.m.
The first Fourth of July Parade and Patriotic Program was originally organized and sponsored by the Kavanaugh UMC Community Enrichment Series and the Park Street Historical Association as a citywide community Independence Day celebration on July 4, 1997. These two events have been a part of Greenville’s July Fourth celebration every year since 1997 with the exception of one year during the pandemic.
This year’s program will feature patriotic music and will include audience participation. The program will open with a welcome by the Rev. Cecilia Granadosin followed by a patriotic organ prelude by Kathy Logan. The presentation of colors and Pledge of Allegiance will be led by the Greenville High School NROTC.
Special guests participating in the program this year will include three local citizens who are recognized for giving their time and their efforts toward the betterment of the community: Worthy Citizen Luanne Dickens, Champion of the Child Julia Wensel, and Greenville ISD Supt. Sharon Boothe.
The customary singing of patriotic songs will include the always popular Armed Forces Salute during which members and veterans of the Army, Marines, Air Force, and Navy are invited to stand to be recognized as we sing each of their anthems.
Dr. Randall Hooper, music director at Kavanaugh United Methodist Church, will lead the traditional July Fourth Community Choir. The choir will present a special performance of The Battle Hymn of the Republic arranged by Peter J. Wilhousky. All alumni of the July Fourth Community Choir and all who wish to join the choir for the first time are welcome.
Everyone interested in performing the anthem is encouraged, but not required, to attend the one and only July Fourth Community Choir rehearsal at 9 a.m. in the Kavanaugh Sanctuary on Monday, July 4. The music will be provided at the rehearsal. All those singing The Battle Hymn of the Republic should sit in the choir loft.
The rousing patriotic music sang throughout the program will be accompanied by organ, piano and additional instruments. In addition to Kathy Logan playing the organ, musicians for the program include Laura Maxwell, piano and organ; Mark Andrade, piccolo; and Matthew Johnson, trumpet. The program will conclude with the crowd favorite The Stars and Stripes Forever.
Immediately after singing The Stars and Stripes Forever, the KUMC Community Enrichment Committee and members of Kavanaugh will host a free watermelon picnic for all. The watermelon, donated by Brookshire’s, will be served on the lawn on the east side of the church building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.