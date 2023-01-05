It is time to dispose of natural Christmas trees.
The City of Greenville, Keep Greenville Beautiful and GEUS are providing an environmentally friendly solution this weekend.
A free Christmas tree recycling event is scheduled 8-11 a.m. Saturday on the parking lot of the GEUS David McCalla Building, 2810 Wesley St., in Greenville.
Organizers note the event cannot accept trees that are flocked, are artificial or have metal decorations or other ornaments still attached. The trees also cannot be more than seven feet tall.
Trees that are dropped off will be turned into mulch. Those bringing trees to be shredded can bring a container and take the mulch home. The mulch is beneficial for gardens, lawns and flower beds.
Those who want their trees mulched must bring proof of residency, such as a current utility bill.
The Texas A&M Forest Service also has information available online about how to dispose of Christmas trees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.