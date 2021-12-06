There is still plenty of Christmas spirit to go around in Hunt County during the next week with parades in multiple cities and wagon rides along Park Street in Greenville among the highlights.
• The Christmas on Park Street Wagon Rides are scheduled starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and again Dec. 17-18. The rides are being presented by the Park Street Historical Association. Tickets are $15 for adults per person, $10 for children and free for children under 2 years old who are sitting on laps. Ticket sales are limited and are dependent on wagon capacity for the evening. Purchase of an adult or child ticket allows one popcorn, one cookie or one hot chocolate per ticket. Additional information is available at www.facebook.com/ParkStreetGreenville/ or parkstreetgreenville.org/
• The Quinlan Independent School District is presenting a Christmas Festival, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at Ford High School, 10064 Business Highway 34 in Quinlan. Donations of canned food are requested for Lake Area Shared Ministries.
• The 2021 Quinlan “A Whoville Christmas” Parade begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Lineups begin at 11 a.m., with Clardy Drive and State Highway 34 closes and entry blocked except for the Hella Shriners. The deadline to register is Friday. The parade is limited to the first 60 entries.Registration is available online at https://forms.gle/8gbMxc2d2CukKVk17
• The annual Commerce Bois d'Arc Christmas Parade is scheduled on December 11, beginning with activities at 3 p.m. with vendors, pictures with Santa, music by The Heroes, and food available. This year's theme is Toyland Comes to Commerce. The City of Commerce is hosting a official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in downtown Commerce following the parade at 7:30 p.m.
• The Celeste Christmas Parade, with the theme of “Light Up The Night” is scheduled at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. The parade will start the junior high school, travel north on Fifth Street to turn east on Highway 69 to south Second Street and wrap up back at the school. There will be a free movie night scheduled at the high school with popcorn and hot chocolate. Entries are $5 each, except for schools and are due by 3 p.m. Dec. 6 at city hall.
• Royse City is preparing to present the Christmas Parade of Lights on the evening of Dec. 11 with the theme of Christmas in Toyland. Royse City Main Street is hosting the parade and has requested entries to use lots of lighting. The parade will leave from Ruth Cherry Intermediate School at 6:15 p.m. and head west on Highway 66 to arrive in downtown by 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.