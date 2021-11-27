Christmas parades are back in full force this season, with multiple events scheduled in locations across Hunt County starting this week.
• The Greenville Christmas Parade of Lights is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday. All entries must be pre-registered by Wednesday, with online registration and additional information available at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/parade Those seeking information on the parade itself can contact the Main Street Office at 903-457-3100.
• Christmas in Campbell starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at 115 Main Street in downtown with a lunch and bake sale featuring wash-pot stew. There is a free train ride for children and a raffle for an AR-15 at noon, with tickets sold at County Farm Supply, followed by the Christmas parade. Entries are to line up at the ballpark with the parade starting at 12:30 p.m. Prizes include $100 for the best entry, $75 for second place and $50 for third. All proceeds will go toward maintaining the Campbell Community Center.
• The Christmas Parade in Wolfe City, “A Christmas in Texas” is scheduled at 4 p.m. Saturday. Staging for entries will be behind the Wolfe City Post Office starting at 3 p.m. Those wanting additional information can contact the Wolfe City Chamber of Commerce at 903-496-2271 or 903-496-2251. The Wolfe City Rail Trail has announced that there will be free horse and carriage rides available on Main Street following the parade.
• The 2021 Caddo Mills Old Fashion Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin downtown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday downtown. Additional information is available by calling 972-333-9217 or online at http://caddomillschamberofcommerce.org/
• The 2021 Quinlan “A Whoville Christmas” Parade begins at 2 p.m. Dec. 11. Lineups begin at 11 a.m., with Clardy Drive and State Highway 34 closes and entry blocked except for the Hella Shriners. The deadline to register is Friday. The parade is limited to the first 60 entries.Registration is available online at https://forms.gle/8gbMxc2d2CukKVk17
• The annual Commerce Bois d'Arc Christmas Parade is scheduled on Dec. 11, beginning with activities at 3 p.m. with vendors, pictures with Santa, music by The Heroes, and food available. This year's theme is Toyland Comes to Commerce. The City of Commerce is hosting a official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in downtown Commerce following the parade at 7:30 p.m.
• The Celeste Christmas Parade, with the theme of “Light Up The Night” is scheduled at 6 p.m. Dec. 11. The parade will start the junior high school, travel north on 5th Street to turn east on Highway 69 to south 2nd Street and wrap up back at the school. There will be a free movie night scheduled at the high school with popcorn and hot chocolate. Entries are $5 each, except for schools and are due by 3 p.m. Dec. 6 at city hall.
