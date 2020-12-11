Christmas is only two weeks away, and there will be plenty of opportunities to get into the holiday spirit this weekend, with multiple parades and other events planned across the area.
• The Royse City Reindeer Run 5K, a Royse City chamber event, is scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at City Lake Park, 1150 Live Oak St. in Royse City. The 1 Mile Rudolph Run starts at the park at 8 a.m. Fees for the 5K are $40 for entrants 12 and older and $25 for those under 12. Same-day registration will be $45 for the 5K. Fees for the Fun Run will be $25. Packet pickup will be from 4-6 p.m. today at the chamber office, 102 W. Greenville Road. Race-day pickup will be 7 a.m. at City Lake Park. Sponsorships for the runs are still being offered and additional information on the event is available by contacting Amanda Self at RCFunFest5k@gmail.com.
• The Celeste Volunteer Fire Department will host a reverse Christmas parade between 11 a.m and noon Saturday at Celeste High School, 609 FM1562. The department will line up the fire trucks in the school’s parking lot and families are invited to drive and receive handouts of candy.
• The Campbell Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the city’s Christmas parade on Saturday. Staging begins at 3:30 p.m., the parade starts at 4 p.m. A community dinner follows at 5 p.m. at the fire station, featuring free chili and cornbread. Donations are welcome to support Campbell Volunteer Fire Department.
• The Josephine Volunteer Fire Department is giving Santa a hand making some early rounds across the city. Santa will be riding a fire truck through Josephine between 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, throwing candy to local children, accompanied by music, lights and sirens. Residents are being asked to remain on their own property and social distance as the truck passes through the neighborhoods.
• The city of West Tawakoni and West Tawakoni Friends of the Park are inviting the public to the Christmas in the Park Drive Thru Event at the city park at 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be multiple Christmas displays, along with Santa, the Grinch and Martha May. Children can bring drop off their letter to Santa in the North Pole Mailbox. The letters should include a return address in order to receive a special letter from Santa.
•The Royse City Christmas Parade of Lights is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and is being sponsored by Royse City Main Street. This year's theme is Past, Present & Future and entries are being encouraged to use lights in their presentations. The parade will leave from Ruth Cherry Intermediate School then head west on State Highway 66 toward downtown. Main Street parking will be barricaded at 3:30 p.m. that day. Award categories will include Best Use of Theme, Most Creative, Best Visual Effects, Best Animal Group, Best Decorated Motorized Vehicle, Best Costume, Best Community Entry and Most Holiday Spirit. Due to the COVID-19 situation, spectators are being recommended to wear face covers and practice social distancing. Additional information about the upcoming event is available at http://www.roysecity.com/ or by calling 972-636-2250.
