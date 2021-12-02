The Christmas Parade of Lights is expected to ring in the start of the holiday season in Greenville.
The Friday night event will include floats, marching bands, antique and classic cars, motorcycles, and, of course, Santa Claus.
Multiple holiday activities are scheduled downtown both before and after the parade.
• The parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the corner of Bois D’ Arc and Lee streets, travels west on Lee, turns south on Johnson Street, west on Washington Street, north on Wright Street, turns back east on Lee Street, north on Stonewall, east on Jordan Street and finishes at Johnson Street.
The city is indicating no live Santa can be included with the entries, and no horses, dirt bikes, crotch rockets, go-carts, bicycles, continuous horns, sirens or political messaging will be permitted. For safety, candy may not be thrown from the vehicle or float; although individuals may walk beside their entry and hand out candy.
All animals will be at the end of parade.
Those seeking additional information can contact the Main Street Office at 903-457-3100.
• The parade is just one of the activities taking place that night. The Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a watch party from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street, which will include pictures with Santa and a petting zoo. Following the parade, the movie “Elf” will be shown inside Municipal Auditorium.
