The official start of the holiday season in Greenville is scheduled next Friday, Dec. 3, with the return of the Christmas Parade of Lights.
The parade is expected to include dozens of floats, marching bands, antique and classic cars, motorcycles, and, of course, Santa Claus and the day will also feature multiple activities both before and after the main event,
• The parade is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Floats, marching units and vehicles are being invited to participate. Entries must have holiday lights. All operators of motorized vehicles must be 16 years or older. Entrants are required to move continuously along the parade route and not stop for performance purposes.
The parade begins at the corner of Bois D’ Arc and Lee streets, travels west on Lee, turns south on Johnson Street, west on Washington Street, north on Wright Street, turns back east on Lee Street, north on Stonewall, east on Jordan Street and finishes at Johnson Street.
The city is indicating no live Santa can be included with the entries, and no horses, dirt bikes, crotch rockets, go-carts, bicycles, continuous horns, sirens or political messaging will be permitted. For safety, candy may not be thrown from the vehicle or float; although individuals may walk beside their entry and hand out candy.
All animals will be at the end of parade.
All entries must be pre-registered by Wednesday, Dec. 1, with online registration and additional information available at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/parade
Those seeking information on the parade itself can contact the Main Street Office at 903-457-3100.
• The parade is just one of the activities taking place that night. The Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a watch party from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 2821 Washington Street, which will include pictures with Santa and a petting zoo. Following the parade, the movie “Elf” will be shown inside Municipal Auditorium.
• Just before the start of the parade, at 5:30 p.m., there will be a choir, directed by Dr. Brock Johnson with Texas A&M University-Commerce, singing Christmas music on the steps of the Hunt County Courthouse.
