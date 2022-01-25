Family and friends of Greenville High School student Naudia Stolz have been thankful for her steady recovery since being struck by a vehicle in mid-December.
On the evening of Dec. 14, Naudia and her friend, Shayli “Theo” Stanbery (who is also a student at GHS) were attempting to walk across Wesley Street, when Naudia was struck by a vehicle and critically injured.
Fortunately, it just so happened that Greenville High School English teacher Maigyne Ishmann and Assistant Principal Amos Williams were driving on Wesley Street at the same time, and they both stopped to render aid and see to Naudia’s safety until first responders arrived. Naudia was then taken to Children’s Medical Center Dallas.
“I admire those who run towards a crisis, and the first one out of their car to help was Ms. Ishmann,” Greenville High School Principal Brant Perry said at last week's GISD school board meeting. “I also applaud the courage of Naudia’s best friend, Ms. Theo, who was only one step behind Naudia, but stayed beside her friend. She went with her to Dallas Children’s and put in a solid 18 hours just to be there for Naudia.”
According to a Facebook page chronicling Naudia’s recovery, the accident left her unable to speak or open her eyes and she was initially put on a ventilator. An MRI later indicated that she had multiple diffuse axonal injuries—one on the right lower back side of her brain and some more at the middle of the back of her brain.
By Christmas, however, she was moving enough to communicate with those around her through simple gestures as well as actual American Sign Language, which she had been learning at school.
As Naudia slowly but steadily grew stronger, she was moved to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in Houston in early January for physical therapy. There, she has been walking more and more each day, and she is now able to speak softly and send text messages to friends and family.
“She still has short-term memory loss and doesn’t remember the accident, but she’s been so amazing through this,” Naudia’s mother, Lauretta, told the Herald-Banner.
“The support we’ve received from the community and from the principal have been amazing,” she added. “He actually came to Dallas Children’s the day after the accident and has been constantly checking in on her, and we’ve been sending him videos of her progress.”
Lauretta also said that as of Friday, Naudia has been kicking a soccer ball and hopes to be back in Greenville in about a month.
“We still have our Christmas tree up and everything, and we’ll do Christmas when she gets back,” Lauretta said.
On Saturday, Lauretta posted a short video message from Naudia on her Facebook page.
In the message, Naudia smiled, waved and said, “Hi guys. I just wanted to let you know I'm doing OK. I'm getting better every day, and I love you guys.”
Those interested in following Naudia’s progress can follow the “Prayers and Updates on Naudia Stolz” Facebook page. Also, to help with expenses, a GoFundMe account has also been set up for Naudia and her family, called “Help Naudia Stolz and her family by her side.”
