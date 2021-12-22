For anyone who is not yet in the Christmas spirit, multiple holiday events are still scheduled this week.
• The Well Church is hosting a Christmas Eve Eve worship service starting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium of Greenville High School, 3515 Lions Lair Road. Childcare will be available for birth through 4 years old. Hot cocoa and family pictures will be offered at 5:30 p.m.
• Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Greenville intends to conduct its live Nativity on the north plaza at the church site, 6801 Wesley Street, between 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday. Church officials said there will also be a petting zoo with live animals and refreshments will be served.
• The Life Changers Worship Center, 3401 Johnson Street in Greenville will be hosting Christmas caroling, starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Hot chocolate and treats will also be served.
• The Wesley United Methodist Church is presenting “The Lights of Advent,” a multimedia display telling the story of the birth of Jesus. The drive-through program is scheduled nightly through Jan. 6 at the church, 1200 East Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville.
