Hunt County will be filled with Christmas spirit this weekend with parades in multiple cities, holiday festivals in Quinlan and Wolfe City, and the annual wagon rides along Park Street getting underway.
• The Christmas on Park Street Wagon Rides are scheduled starting at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again Dec. 17-18. The rides are being presented by the Park Street Historical Association. Tickets are $15 for adults per person, $10 for children and free for children under 2 years old who are sitting on laps. Ticket sales are limited and are dependent upon wagon capacity for the evening. Purchase of an adult or child ticket allows for one popcorn, one cookie or one hot chocolate per ticket. Additional information is available at www.facebook.com/ParkStreetGreenville/ or parkstreetgreenville.org.
• The Quinlan Independent School District is presenting a Christmas Festival starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Ford High School, 10064 Business Highway 34 in Quinlan. Donations of canned food are requested for Lake Area Shared Ministries.
• The 2021 Quinlan “A Whoville Christmas” Parade begins at 2 p.m. Saturday. Lineups begin at 11 a.m. Clardy Drive and State Highway 34 will be closed and entry blocked except for the Hella Shriners. The parade is limited to the first 60 entries. Registration is available online at https://forms.gle/8gbMxc2d2CukKVk17
• The annual Commerce Bois d'Arc Christmas Parade is scheduled Saturday, beginning with activities at 3 p.m. with vendors, pictures with Santa, music by The Heroes, and food available. This year's theme is Toyland Comes to Commerce. The City of Commerce is hosting an official Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in downtown Commerce following the parade at 7:30 p.m.
• The Celeste Christmas Parade, with the theme of “Light Up The Night,” is scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday. The parade will start at the junior high school, travel north on Fifth Street to turn east on Highway 69 to south Second Street and wrap up back at the school. There will be a free movie night scheduled at the high school with popcorn and hot chocolate.
• Royse City is presenting the Christmas Parade of Lights on Saturday evening with the theme of Christmas in Toyland. Royse City Main Street is hosting the parade and has requested entries to use lots of lighting. The parade will leave from Ruth Cherry Intermediate School at 6:15 p.m. and head west on Highway 66 to arrive in downtown by 6:30 p.m.
• Wolfe City Rail Trail is hosting a Christmas event starting at 6 p.m. Saturday on main street in downtown Wolfe City featuring Christmas music and carolers along with free horse carriage rides, cookies, homemade apple cider and hot chocolate.
