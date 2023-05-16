Many children at least go through a phase of being obsessed with dinosaurs, and that enthusiasm and curiosity can often be cultivated by parents and educators to spark a child’s lifelong interest in natural science.
Back in March, the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum in Commerce began fostering this interest in a hands-on way with the opening of its fossil dig exhibit – which consists of a sandbox-like enclosure that kids can sift through in search of teeth, seashells, bones and other fossils.
The exhibit also includes panels featuring information about prehistoric creatures who were once native to the Texas area, including aquatic predators of the Cretaceous period like the mosasaur and xiphactinus, as well as the Columbian mammoth, which roamed the plains during the late Pleistocene era.
While children have been enjoying the new exhibit for the last couple of months, the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum plans to celebrate it with an official ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Funding for the exhibit was provided by the Upper Trinity Regional Water District.
“The displays and the fossil dig box work together to bring the past to life and make history real for our young visitors,” the museum’s executive director Sharline Freeman said. “We appreciate the efforts of Upper Trinity Regional Water District for making this exhibit possible.”
In addition to the fossil dig, the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum’s spacious layout contains numerous opportunities for children to “learn through play,” such as a tiny restaurant, a small veterinary clinic and other businesses where kids can take turns pretending to be employees and customers. The museum also has multiple explorable vehicles like a plane and a firetruck.
Another area of focus for several of the exhibits at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum is STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education, for which the fossil dig is the latest addition.
The interactive exhibits and activities at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum attracted about 40,000 visitors (or about 10,000 families) in 2022, and they hope to draw even more this year.
“Our visitors are always taking pictures and posting them on Facebook and social media, and that always brings in more families, so I don’t think there’s any reason why we couldn’t get 10,000 more visitors this year,” Freeman said.
The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum is located at 100 Maple St. in Commerce. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
