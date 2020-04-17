The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum in Commerce has been visited by an average of 35,000 children each year, since opening at its original location in 2007.
Now, with the museum closed to the public as a precaution against the possible spread of COVID-19, its staff is providing a number of enrichment activities that can be enjoyed by children in the Hunt County area.
Wednesday this week, the museum posted a printable scavenger hunt online, one in which children can participate from the safety of their family’s vehicle as they drive down parts of Highway 11, Culver and Maple Street. Once the museum is re-opened, children, aged 8 and younger, will be able to bring in completed scavenger hunt worksheets for free admission.
The worksheet for the scavenger hunt, which can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3erBvqT, asks questions such as “name a business in King’s Plaza” and “What is the price of gas at Brookeshire’s Grocery.”
“Depending on how long we’re on lockdown, we may create other scavenger hunts, but for now we’re starting with this one, close to the museum’s location on Highway 11,” the museum’s director, Sharline Freeman told the Herald-Banner.
In addition to the scavenger hunt, the children’s museum has also started posting coloring pages on its Facebook page that are drawn by local artist Key Jensen.
The museum’s staff looks forward to being able to re-open its building at 100 Maple St. (the corner of Maple Street and Highway 11), and sharing its many interactive exhibits.
“We had more than a thousand kids visit us during the week of spring break, before we had to close, and we’ve had to postpone things like our Easter egg hunt to June or July, our silent auction, and we’ve had to postpone more than 30 field trips,” Freeman said. “We’re still here, but we look forward to re-opening and seeing the children again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.