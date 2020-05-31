The latest book from children’s author and Campbell resident David Canzoneri, “So Did I,” elicits giggles along with the challenge of a game that introduces pronouns. Youngsters love the book and want to read it (or have it read to them) over and over.
Canzoneri knows his audience; he ran a book store where he became immersed in children’s literature and then he taught kindergartners for 13 years.
When he was in the ninth grade, he wrote a play that was produced at his school, and he always enjoyed writing. But about 20 years ago when he started to write books, the author did not find a company that would publish his writings.
“I sent out manuscripts to publishers,” he said. “I also have a drawer full of rejections.”
Before he moved to Commerce, Canzoneri lived in Tucson and worked in a book store.
“I had gone to Tucson to finish my degree in liberal arts and creative writing,” he said “A friend of mine, who got his doctorate in Tucson, had moved to Commerce and was opening a book store. He came for a visit and said, ‘You need to come and run this book store.’”
But Canzoneri did not want to leave his job or his state.
“I love Arizona,” he said. “I’m not leaving. I live in a big city, and I don’t want to go to a small town.”
Next, the friend tried a different ploy.
“He told me that it was going to be a Christian book store, but he planned to have tons of children’s books and that I would be able to work with acclaimed children’s author Bill Martin Jr.,” Canzoneri said. “I still was not interested. Then as he was leaving, he asked me to do him a favor and pray about it. I did pray, and the message from God was clear — ‘Go to Commerce!’”
In 1985, Canzoneri and his family moved to Commerce.
“It’s been great,” he said. “God has blessed us by sending us here. We’ve grown to love and appreciate being in Commerce.”
Indeed, Canzoneri did get to know and work with Bill Martin Jr., who spent the last 11 years of his life in Commerce. Each year, the national Bill Martin Jr. Literacy Conference took place at various locations, and the Cornerstone Bookstore was the official book provider for the conferences.
“When I got to Commerce and became part of the Bill Martin Conference, I would look for the 500 best children’s books that we could take to the conferences,” he said. “I was reading and looking for books all the time. I probably read 5,000 children’s books a year. When Bill physically couldn’t do it any more, our store closed down because the children’s books were our main source of revenue.
“One of the presenters at the Bill Martin Conference was a woman who was going to be a principal in Royse City. She asked me to be a teacher in the Royse City School District. But I explained that I didn’t want to be a teacher. Then she said that, ‘You are great with kids. You would be perfect.’”
So Canzoneri went to Royse City, thinking he would probably teach English at the high school. Instead, he was surprised to be assigned to a kindergarten class.
“I taught kindergarten at Royse City for the next 13 years,” he said. “I was Teacher of the Year during that time. Then I was the media center librarian in Royse City for three years. I was at Carver in Greenville for the last year that I taught. After that, I was at Commerce High School as the librarian for several years, and then I retired.
“When I retired, God told me to ‘Sell you books.’ A writer friend read my books and told me he thought they were really good and should be published. When I confessed that I had been trying to get them published for decades, he said that I should self-publish because I could make more money and would finally get them out to the public.“
Canzoneri’s first book was titled “Brush Your Little Pearly Whites,” and it was illustrated by his daughter Christina Darty.
“I have a free 13-page lesson plan for teachers online for ‘Brush Your Little Pearly Whites,’” he said. “My new book, ‘So Did I,’ is available in hardback and paperback. It was illustrated by my son Bryant.
“I’m also working on a children’s book modeled after Bill Martin’s ‘The Turning of the Year.’ It’s called ‘The Turning of the School Year’ with four-line poems and watercolor illustrations by Deborah Schubert Lytle, who created the mural at the Commerce Emergency Hospital. When the book comes out, you can find the code in the website and download extra pages for free.”
Another one of Canzoneri’s children, Catherine Miller, also has artistic proclivities.
“She is the mother of three children under the age of 3, and she also has the Mockingbird Cookie Company in Greenville,” he said. “Her cookies are as much art as anything I’ve ever seen. They are incredible.”
To learn more about David Canzoneri, visit woodfrostpublishing.com. Also, check out his videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.