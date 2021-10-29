Residents in the Caddo Mills area may notice an increased law enforcement presence this week, as multiple agencies are scheduled to participate in an exercise to train for the possibility of a child abduction.
The Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART) has announced the day long exercise is scheduled Friday starting at 9 a.m. in the D.R. Horton America’s Trailstone Development in Caddo Mills, for an Incident Command and Control planning session.
Caddo Mills Police Chief Kimbre Collier said agencies should begin arriving around 7:30 a.m. and that Trailstone Drive will be blocked just east of the development’s community center between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The second phase of the exercise will be at the New Life Church Covenant Ranch,3636 FM 36, starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Agencies expected to join CART in the event include the Caddo Mills Police Department, Texas DPS, Texas Rangers, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and various volunteer resources.
The exercise will start at around 9 a.m. and should concluded by 3 p.m.
Additional information about the Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team is available online at https://netxcart.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.