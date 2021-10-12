Multiple law enforcement agencies are scheduled to participate later this month in an exercise to train for the possibility of a child abduction.
The Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART) announced the day long exercise is scheduled Oct. 29 in the D.R. Horton America’s Trailstone Development in Caddo Mills.
Agencies expected to join CART in the event include the Caddo Mills Police Department, Texas DPS, Texas Rangers, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and various volunteer resources.
The exercise will start at around 9 a.m. and should concluded by 3 p.m.
The announcement indicated that citizens and visitors in the area at the time of the exercise may become aware of an increased law enforcement and volunteer presence but should not be alarmed. “Law Enforcement Training” notification signs will be visible in the area and officers will control access.
The purpose of the exercise will be to test the local law enforcement, CERT volunteers, K9 teams, fire department and other agencies' response to a missing or abducted child incident.
During the exercise, advisors will provide immediate feedback to participants and observers from support agencies will assess the exercise processes.
Additional information about the Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team is available online at https://netxcart.org/
