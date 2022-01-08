The cause for an early Monday morning fatal fire in Greenville has not yet been determined, but Greenville Fire Department Chief Jeremy Powell said it is not believed to have been deliberately set.
Meanwhile, the person who died in the fire has been identified as Corey Hall, according to Powell.
“It is still under investigation, but it is not suspicious at this time,” Powell said of the fire.
According to a report issued Tuesday, the department was dispatched at approximately 1:50 a.m. Monday to a structure fire in the 2400 block of Beecha Street. Initial crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence.
During the initial search of the residence, Hall was found deceased.
The fire is reportedly under investigation by the Greenville Fire Marshal’s Office with assistance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to Powell.
The fire was among three reported this week in Greenville.
The Greenville Fire Department also responded to a Thursday night blaze at an apartment complex at 3201 Kari Lane.
“A total of eight units were involved and 12 occupants were displaced,” Powell said. “There were no injuries on this fire and it is still under investigation.”
A Tuesday night fire in the 8500 block of Henry Street displaced a local family, but no one was injured. A GoFundMe account has been established and is available at https://tinyurl.com/323fdbnu.
