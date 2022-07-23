Ronnie Dickens of Lone Oak has seen a lot of critters in Hunt County during his 23 years of trapping for Wildlife Services. He’s also been a hunter and fisherman for most of his 76 years.
Now retired from trapping, he remembers ponds filled with bullfrogs, and cotton and corn patches full of rabbits. He remembers a time when no one ever saw a whitetail deer or a bald eagle or a mound of fire ants. He remembers when wild honeybees were plentiful and when mesquite trees were rare.
But change has come to the Blackland Prairie, and over the decades Dickens has observed and documented the impacts on wildlife – some for the better, some for the worse for an array of insects, reptiles, birds, fish and mammals.
Obviously, there are more roads and more people, but other things have changed as well. Dickens recalled a time when five- to 10-acre cotton patches dotted the Hunt County landscape, and small cornfields were planted as feed for livestock.
“One thing that’s changed is those small cotton patches. Use to, the whole county was cotton patches. You’d have five acres or 10 acres, but now those are gone. All you’ve got are the big ones, and there aren’t many of them,” he says.
Same with the cornfields. Now folks just buy feed in large sacks, he notes.
He also observes that fence rows are lined by trees, courtesy of birds perching on wires and passing seeds, he says.
Many of the county’s older inhabitants remember the animals they used to see in Hunt County, like horn toads and foxes and jackrabbits.
“Old-timers remember all the stuff. Younger kids don’t care,” says Dickens.
Dickens has kept a list of the species that he believes were once plentiful here but have since slipped into decline. He also made a list of creatures that once were rare but are seen now with regularity.
Ronnie Dickens’s Hunt County wildlife lists:
Gone or on the decline:
Jackrabbits
Swamp rabbits
Bullfrogs
Crawfish
Soft Shell turtles
Grinnell (fish)
Toad frogs
Horn toads
Mink
Blue Racer snakes
Coach whip snakes
Fox
Ticks
Bumble bees
Wild honey bees
Screw worms
Blister bugs
Quails
Seed ticks
Here and on the rise:
Beaver
Nutria
Feral hogs
Deer
Fire ants
Pelicans
Egrets
Black buzzards
Armadillos
River otters
Alligators
Cat squirrels
Blue herons
Bald eagles
Ring neck doves
Turkey
Cara Cora (Mexican buzzards)
