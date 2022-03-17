For the second time in two years, the owner of an abandoned former hotel and one-time housing project on Interstate 30 in Greenville is hoping to renovate the site into apartments.
The request for a change in zoning for 1216 Interstate 30 is again before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night.
The panel denied the request from Sai Patel when he first brought it up in January 2020.
The commission is scheduled to consider a request for the buildings to be zoned for use as multifamily residential units and is set to conduct a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center 5501 Highway 69 South.
The property has been vacant for more than six years and has been the source of multiple hearings on the part of the city, which was involved in legal actions with the former owner, Debra Kroupa of Texas United Housing.
Patel took ownership of the site in April 2018 after a lengthy bankruptcy case with Kroupa.
In 2020, Patel announced plans to remodel the structures into studio and extended stay units, with the front building being used as an office and for retail space.
Building official Steve Methven said at the time that Patel had not submitted any plans for the proposed renovation of the site, which also had been cited by the city’s Substandard Structures Board. The proposal also met opposition from several nearby businesses and was rejected on a 5-0 vote.
