Will the owner of a former Greenville hotel finally be approved to remodel the abandoned property into apartments?
The Greenville City Council is scheduled to take a vote Tuesday on whether to allow a change in zoning for the site, which at one time was a controversial housing project. The owner of the property, Sai Patel, is seeking a change in zoning from Commercial to Multi-Family 1. A public hearing will be conducted before the council takes a vote.
Patel had made multiple requests for the change in zoning for 1216 Interstate 30 only to be rebuffed by the Planning and Zoning Commission. But in April, the panel learned of Patel’s latest proposal, which included detailed plans for renovating the vacant site into 70 apartments. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 8-1 on April 15 to recommend approval of the zoning change.
The property has been vacant for more than six years and has been the source of multiple hearings on the part of the city, which was involved in legal actions with the former owner, Debra Kroupa of Texas United Housing.
Patel took ownership of the site in April 2018 after a lengthy bankruptcy case.
In 2020, Patel announced initial plans to remodel the structures into studio and extended stay units, with the front building being used as an office and for retail space.
Building official Steve Methven said at the time that Patel had not submitted any plans for the proposed renovation of the site, which also had been cited by the city’s Substandard Structures Board. The proposal met opposition from several nearby businesses and was rejected.
According to the city’s Community Development Department, seven notices of the new proposed change were sent out to property owners within 200 feet of the motel and no responses either for or against were returned.
