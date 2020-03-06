Tuesday will mark the third anniversary of the disappearance of a Quinlan-area man, whose case has been been the subject of multiple searches and media accounts.
Michael Lynn Chambers, a retired firefighter, disappeared on March 10, 2017, from his home in the 7000 block of FM 2101.
According to information previously released by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Chambers’ wife Becca reported him missing after arriving that night to an empty house.
In the days following Chambers’ disappearance numerous searches were conducted around the residence by more than 100 volunteers that included cadaver dogs, drones and trained searchers on foot all with negative results.
Becca Chambers said she had spoken to her husband at around 8 a.m. that day. A small amount of blood was reportedly located in a workshop at the residence, but there were no signs of a struggle and Sheriff Randy Meeks has said it is unclear whether Chambers was injured and walked away from the shop seeking help or was forcibly taken from the building.
A public statement posted Feb. 17 on the Facebook page of Klein investigations and Consulting, a company hired to investigate the disappearance, again encouraged anyone who may have information to come forward.
“Any piece of information could fit into the puzzle of what has happened to Mr. Chambers,” the post said. “Even if you think it is something small, it may be just what is needed to find him.”
The company’s Phillip Klein came to Greenville in April 2019 and told the Herald-Banner he believed Chambers’ disappearance was a homicide investigation.
Anyone wanting to offer tips can call the sheriff’s office tip line at 903-453-6809, email Sgt. Jeff Haines at jhaines@huntcounty.net or, to remain confidential, call the Hunt County Crime Stoppers hot line at 903-457-2929.
