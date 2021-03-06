Wednesday will mark the fourth anniversary of the disappearance of a Quinlan-area man, whose case has been been the subject of multiple searches and media accounts.
Michael Lynn Chambers, a retired firefighter, disappeared on March 10, 2017 from his home in the 7000 block of FM 2101. According to information previously released by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, Chambers’ wife Becca reported him missing after arriving that night to an empty house.
Becca Chambers said she had spoken to her husband at around 8 a.m. that day.
A small amount of blood was reportedly located in a workshop at the residence, but there were no signs of a struggle and then-Sheriff Randy Meeks said it was unclear whether Chambers was injured and walked away from the shop seeking help or was forcibly taken from the building.
Klein investigations and Consulting, a company hired to investigate the disappearance, has scheduled a podcast concerning the case for this coming Monday, which is expected to include an update on the investigation and new information. The podcast is located online at https://www.facebook.com/TheKleinFiles/
The company’s Phillip Klein came to Greenville in April 2019 and told the Herald-Banner he believed Chambers’ disappearance was a homicide investigation.
In the days following Chambers’ disappearance numerous searches were conducted around the residence by more than 100 volunteers which included cadaver dogs, drones and trained searchers on foot all with negative results.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was intending as of press time Friday to release a statement concerning the case.
Anyone who may have information concerning Chambers’ disappearance is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 903-453-6800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.