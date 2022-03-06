It has been five years since Michael Chambers of Quinlan disappeared and despite multiple searches and widespread publicity, the retired firefighter remains missing.
Chambers, then 70, disappeared on March 10, 2017, from his home in the 7000 block of FM 2101. Chambers was seen on surveillance entering, making a purchase and then leaving the Walmart located at 8801 State Hwy. 34 in Quinlan, but he has not been seen or heard from since.
Chambers’ wife reported him missing after returning home from work that evening to an empty house. Mrs. Chambers said she had spoken to her husband about 8 a.m. the day he went missing.
Chambers was last seen wearing black pants, a blue T-shirt and a blue baseball cap. Chambers is 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding gray hair.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office coordinated with the Northeast Texas Child Abduction Response Team (CART) and the Texas Game Warden dive team during an evidence search in November 2021. CART’s Mike Rambo said the search was based on a recent tip.
Investigators with the sheriffs office coordinated with the Grand Prairie Fire Department Dive Team and Chambers’ family in October 2021 to conduct a search at Fannin Creek in the area of FM 2947 and County Road 3516, a follow-up on a search that was done in May of last year. Sheriff Terry Jones said both searches failed to turn up any information or evidence.
Jones said the investigation into the case remains open and anyone who may have information on the disappearance is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6838, or to remain anonymous they can contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929 or log into http://www.huntcountycrimestoppers.net/ or mobile app P3TIPS.com
