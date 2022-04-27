With the local economy showing signs of continued strength in recent months, the Greenville Chamber of Commerce wants to highlight some of the businesses that are helping to make the job market hum.
At least 20 companies will be hiring this week during the Chamber’s annual Business Showcase, which will be conducted between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
The free business and job fair is designed to provide an opportunity for buyers, sellers, and job-seekers to identify local resources for their products, services, and talents. The event will provide opportunities for networking with professionals, engaging with businesses, applying and interviewing for jobs on site and much more.
The businesses and industries who have been announced for the expo include Alliance Bank, Galyean Insurance Agency, Paris Junior College, AT Home Texas Real Estate, E-Z Lube Oil Change, Express Employment Professionals, GEUS, Hydro Aluminum, Unifirst, All Family Construction, Kelly Services, Super Bueno, Weatherford Artificial Lift Systems, L3 Harris, Greenville Floral, Hunt Regional Healthcare, International Grains, Royse City Medical Lodge, Smokehouse & Market and The Oaks Country Club.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Chamber at 903-45-1510 or visit the website at www.greenvillechamber.com
