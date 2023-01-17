Where are Greenville and Hunt County headed, and where are they today?
Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom and Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall are expected to shed light on those topics when they present the “State Of The City” and “State of the County,” respectively, during a Greenville Chamber of Commerce Quarterly Luncheon on March 3 inside the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee St.
During last year’s address, Ransom gave an upbeat assessment of the city’s growth and development together with programs in place to address water and streets. Stovall focused on the situation with the county’s detention center as well as the county’s growth.
Stovall is expected to again address the status of Hunt County’s Criminal Justice Center, which remains beset with numerous structural deficiencies. A bond proposal for a new facility was defeated by a narrow margin of Hunt County voters in November 2021.
The luncheon may also include an update on plans for Interstate 30 through Hunt County, which calls for for widening the interstate from four to six lanes through Hunt County, starting in about three years.
Before that happens multiple interchanges along I-30 — at FM 1570, FM 1903 and FM 36 — will need to be rebuilt.
Tickets to the luncheon are $30 each.
Due to social distancing regulations, only 90 lunches will be provided. The session will also be simulcast on GEUS cable.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Greenville Chamber at 903-455-1510 or visit www.greenvillechamber.com
