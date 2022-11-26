Early next year, a contingent of Hunt County government and business leaders will travel to Austin to present local views on major issues to state officials.
The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is inviting anyone interested in attending Hunt County Days 2023 to contact the chamber and make reservations for the event, which is scheduled March 1-2.
A total of 11 subcommittees were established over the summer to develop positions on issues and present them to lawmakers assembling for the 88th legislative session in 2023.
Those attending Hunt County Days are expected to meet with state Sen. Angela Paxton and state Rep. Bryan Slaton to discuss the position statements on issues including education, health care, taxation, tourism, technology, infrastructure, utilities, transportation and economic development.
In 2021, Hunt County Days was celebrated in Greenville instead of Austin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members, however, still met with Slaton and state Sen. Bob Hall during a session at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
Those wanting to register online can do so through the chamber’s website. Reservations for blocked rooms have to be made by January 30.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Greenville Chamber at 903-455-1510 or visit www.greenvillechamber.com
