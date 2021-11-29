Local business leaders plan to learn next week about how area service groups give to the community all year long, and especially at Christmas.
This year’s final Quarterly Membership Luncheon of the Greenville Chamber Convention and Visitors Bureau is focused on the "Season of Giving Back” and is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 S, in Greenville.
The chamber intends to name the 2021 Non-Profit of the Year during the luncheon, which will also include an appearance by Joy Weaver on how to share about customer service with a smile, based on her book "How to Be Socially Savvy in All Situations." Weaver is a certified etiquette and customer service expert, speaker and author. You don't want to miss this opportunity to gain valuable information and learn her timeless techniques! The Chamber Non-Profit of the Year is the winner for its 501 C3 funds.
There are approximately 60 non-profit agencies from across Hunt County which are Chamber affiliates and which have the option to apply for the funds on an annual basis.
Reservations for the luncheon and additional information are available at https://greenvillechambertx.chambermaster.com/.../7708
