Once again, the Greenville Chamber is betting the public wants a chance to win big while helping benefit area non-profits.
The 2022 Greenville Chamber of Commerce Auction and Casino, with the theme of “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas,” is scheduled starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday July 16 at the headquarters of Innovation First International, 6725 E. FM 1570 in Greenville.
The auction is sponsored by Innovation First and Quality Care ER, and a portion of the proceeds raised during the auction help support the Chamber’s non-profit organizations.
Tickets for the auction include poker chips, food stations, wine/beer, games, the auction and entertainment.
Those wanting more information, or to apply for the grant scholarships can call 903-455-1510 or visit www.greenvillechamber.com
