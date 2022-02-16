One of Hunt County’s biggest social events is officially sold out.
The Greenville Chamber/Board of Development Annual Banquet, with the theme of “A Moment in Time,” is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Friday at the headquarters of Innovation First, 6725 East FM 1570 in Greenville.
Greenville Chamber President/CEO Shelley Corrales said Monday that the banquet is completely sold out, although there is a chance a handful of tickets that had not been picked up might become available before the event.
Additional information is available online at http://greenvillechamber.com or by calling 903-455-1510.
The night will feature the announcement of who will be the next “Worthy Citizen.” and also include the presentation of the Chamber Ambassador and Board Member of the Year, Passing of the Gavels, Recognition of Board Members and he Community Investment Awards.
The 100th annual event was held in 2019, during which Jerry Ransom was named the 2019 Worthy Citizen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.