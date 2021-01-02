After 135 years, one of the darker moments of Greenville’s history will be the focus of an event this month, designed to highlight the need to discuss racial injustice.
In collaboration with the Equal Justice Initiative, The Corporation for Cultural Diversity of Greenville will hold a soil collection ceremony for Thomas Peddy, a victim of racial violence who was unjustly lynched in downtown Greenville on Jan. 11, 1885.
The ceremony is scheduled at noon on Jan. 11 at 2300 Jordan St.
According to an announcement for the event, which was issued Thursday, “A crucial part of unlearning racism, is to bring truth to the injustices racism brought forth. We must face these truths in order to memorialize victims of racial violence and foster meaningful dialogue about race and justice. This endeavor is an important part of recognizing racial violence in our region and honor Mr. Thomas Peddy.”
The Equal Justice Initiative’s Community Remembrance Project partners with community coalitions to memorialize documented victims of racial violence throughout history and foster meaningful dialogue about race and justice today. The Community Soil Collection Project gathers soil at lynching sites for display in exhibits bearing victims’ names.
The event will be held outdoors, has been approved by the city of Greenville, and will require social distancing and masks.
Additional information is available online at https://eji.org/projects/community-remembrance-project/.
