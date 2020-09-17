Signs will soon be going up on a stretch of Interstate Highway 30 through Rockwall, designating it as the Ralph M. Hall Highway from the Dallas County line to Hunt County.
“Congressman Hall was beloved in Texas and in Washington because he put others before himself,” said Rockwall County Judge David Sweet. “This lasting legacy is a fitting tribute from those who loved, admired and respected Congressman Hall for his years of service to our state and a grateful nation.”
A ceremony commemorating the naming was conducted Wednesday afternoon at the Rockwall County Courthouse.
A former Navy Pilot, Rockwall County judge and Texas state senator, Hall was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1980.
Hall served as a Democrat until he was convinced to join ranks with Republicans by constituents who labeled him as a “Reagan Democrat.” Hall was well known in both parties for his ability to reach across the aisle to get things done.
“Ralph was a larger than life figure, and we are grateful to the Texas Legislature for approving the naming of Interstate Highway 30 through Rockwall County,” said Rockwall Mayor Jim Pruitt. “This ensures that future generations will know the name Ralph M. Hall, and hopefully cause them to pause and learn about his life of service.”
Private donations to fund the signage were made by Lakeside National Bank, Republic Waste Management and The Band of Brother’s – a local veterans organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.