Events are scheduled in Hunt and Rockwall counties this week to say thanks to Vietnam War-era veterans.
Vietnam Veterans are scheduled to be honored on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center Resources and Public Transit (SCRPT) headquarters, 4912 Lee St., Greenville. The event is designed for all Vietnam Veterans and their families and will also include informational booths from Gentiva Hospice, VFW Posts 4011 and 7426, Twin Rotors Mission, Hunt County Veterans Affairs, SCRPT and Hunt County Disabled American Veterans. The Hunt County Veterans Honor Guard is scheduled to conduct the closing ceremony and present Taps during the event.
RSVPs are requested by contacting Geneva Hospice at 903-454-1107.
Royse City American Legion Post No. 100 is presenting its third annual Vietnam War Veteran Tribute, starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Herndon Intermediate School, 300 Blackland Road, Fate.
The post is inviting all Vietnam Veterans, their families, and surviving spouses to attend the event, which is designed to honor and remember the men and women who served. Attending veterans do not have to be members of the Legion.
The school was named after Harry H Herndon, who was the only resident of Royse City to be killed in action during the Vietnam War. The Herndon Heroes, which all the students are referred to as, will present a program to honor veterans.
All veterans and surviving spouses attending the event will be honored in a pinning ceremony.
The post is partnering with The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration in presenting the event.
Anyone wanting more information can contact the post at roysecitylegion@yahoo.com
In 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act that designated March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Under the act, living U.S. veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 regardless of location are eligible to receive the pin.
