CADDO MILLS — The newly-completed Caddo Mills High School is already in use and ceremonies are scheduled this week to officially open the building for business.
The Caddo Mills Independent School District has scheduled a formal grand opening, ribbon cutting and dedication for the high school, at 3049 S. FM 36, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
There is also a Caddo Mills Hometown Gathering scheduled that afternoon. The high school teams will be on hand and there will be performances from the drill team, cheerleaders and band. A senior citizen tour and dinner are scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with tours of the building starting at 5 p.m. and a pep rally at 6 p.m., followed by more tours of the high school.
The high school was part of a $90 million bond referendum approved by voters in the district in November 2020. An intermediate school will be opening for grades 5 and 6 at the current middle school campus, while grades 7 and 8 will move to the current high school campus.
Anyone needing additional information can email apayne@caddomillsisd.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.