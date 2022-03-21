Those who served in the Vietnam War will be honored during two ceremonies, one in Greenville and one in Royse City, on Tuesday, March 29, National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
* Kindred Hospice is hosting an event at 9 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 E. Joe Ramsey Boulevard in Greenville. Vietnam Veterans and surviving spouses are invited to attend the ceremony during which those attending will receive a commemorative lapel pin. Those planning to be on hand are asked to RSVP to Keitha Lane at 903-246-2074 or Kindred Hospice at 903-454-1107.
• The Royse City American Legion Post No. 100 is presenting a Vietnam War Veteran Tribute, starting at 6:30 p.m. March 29 at Trinity Baptist Church, 300 N. Erby Campbell Boulevard. The post is inviting all Vietnam Veterans, their families, and surviving spouses to attend the event, which is designed to honor and remember the men and women who served. The veterans do not need to be a member of the Legion. Several guest speakers have been invited to participate, including State Representative Justin Holland. The post is partnering with The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration in presenting the event.
Anyone wanting more information can contact the post at roysecitylegion@yahoo.com
In 2017, President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act that designated March 29 of each year as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Living U.S. veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 regardless of location are eligible to receive the commemorative pin.
