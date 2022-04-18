The town of Celeste is scheduled this summer to honor the memory of Audie Murphy, a Hunt County hero and one of the community’s most notable citizens, with a parade and day full of activities.
“Small Town, Big Heart” is the theme of the Celeste Summer Festival, scheduled June 11. The festival is set to include an Audie Murphy parade through downtown Celeste, which is expected to begin the festivities. Plans also call for a car show, chili cook-off, corn hole tournament, games, food trucks, vendors, a bounce house and more.
Murphy, the most decorated soldier of World War II, was born just south of Celeste on June 20, 1924, and went to school through the eighth grade in Celeste — considered the family's home town.
Murphy enlisted in the Army in Greenville, and during his three years of active service, Murphy received every decoration of valor that the United States had to offer, ncluding five decorations by France and Belgium. Among his 33 awards and decorations is the Medal of Honor, the highest military award for bravery that can be given to any individual in the United States of America.
On Jan. 26, 1945, near the village of Holtzwihr in eastern France, Murphy's forward positions came under German attack. Facing six Panzer tanks, Murphy ordered his men to fall back to improve their defenses as he mounted an abandoned, burning tank destroyer. With a single machine gun, Murphy fought against the advance for almost an hour, despite being wounded in the leg. Murphy later led his troops on a counterattack that succeeded in driving the Germans from Holtzwihr.
Following the war, actor James Cagney saw Murphy’s photo on the cover of Life Magazine and invited him to Hollywood. Over the next 25 years, Murphy made 44 feature films, including his autobiography, “To Hell And Back.”
Anyone wanting additional information about the events planned in Celeste can contact Connie Crawford at 469-307-3039 or Erin Jordan at 903-413-7473.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.