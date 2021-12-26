CELESTE — HilltopSecurities is honoring Celeste Junior High School with a $7,500 donation to Celeste ISD and prizes for the school.
Celeste Junior High School was one of 10 Gold Prize winners in HilltopSecurities’ Hilltop Hunt, an online treasure hunt for Texas public school educators. HilltopSecurities celebrated its 75th anniversary this year by donating $75,000 to support Texas public schools.
“The Hilltop Hunt offered a fun way to engage with teachers throughout Texas while giving back to our public schools,” said HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges.
HilltopSecurities Executive Managing Director Brian Wittneben and the HilltopSecurities buffalo mascot, Mo, presented the $7,500 check to the Celeste Junior High student council officers, Maddie Claire Park, Joshua Willis, Cyrus Ford, Adam Hofman, and Ethan Morel. Principal Staci Beadles gave credit to all the teachers, staff and students who diligently participated in the Texas online scavenger hunt.
