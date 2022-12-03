Special to the Herald-Banner
The Roach family name dates back to the earliest Celeste school history of the late 1800s.
Along with their place in a long and distinguished history, the Roach family has also funded thousands of dollars in Celeste student scholarships and most recently made a pledge of $200,000 that will fund scholarships well into the future.
From a memory book kept by 1923 CHS graduates Grace and Geneva Roach, we know that Celeste Public Schools existed in the 1890s.
Joseph Garland Roach spent his early years farming and chopping cotton. In the early 1920s, he served as a Celeste teacher and principal before being promoted to superintendent. Superintendent Joseph Garland Roach was head of Celeste ISD from 1926 to 1935. He then went on to serve as president of Wesley College in 1936.
During his time as Celeste superintendent, Joseph Garland Roach was instrumental in the selection of the “Blue Devil” mascot. Roach served in France during World War I, and, it has been said, he observed a regiment of young French soldiers known as the “Blue Devils.”
Only the strongest, both mentally and physically, could pass the rigid examination that allowed them to become a “Blue Devil.” Roach was so impressed by the qualities of those who served in the regiment that he insisted that Celeste High School be known as the “Blue Devils.” Celeste would have a reputation for teams that never quit playing and students who never quit being courteous and hospitable.
Roach also received a Blue Devil emblem pin that had been worn by a leader of the WWI French regiment. This invaluable, historic pin was donated to Celeste ISD by Joseph Roach’s son, Dr. Joe Garland Roach.
Joseph Roach was loved and respected by his students. He was instrumental in paving the way for many to attend college. He was quoted as saying that each school year he made a point of getting to know each student. He wanted them to know him as a friend.
Roach and his wife, Mary Hagan Roach, who was also a Celeste educator from 1926-1940, wanted to extend their friendship and give back to the school they loved. In 2006, Dr. Joe G. Roach established a $100,000 fund for scholarships in memory of his parents.
Each year, a $5,000 scholarship is awarded to a deserving CHS graduate to use for college expenses. To date, 17 graduates have received this distinguished award.
Dr. Joe Garland Roach recently presented Celeste High School with an additional gift of $200,000 that will continue to fund the J. Garland and Mary Roach Memorial Scholarship for years to come.
Celeste ISD express its deepest gratitude and appreciation to the Roach Family for their generosity and support of the Celeste school system.
(Editor’s note: The information cited in this article was obtained from Memories in Blue in White: History of Celeste Schools. Thanks to Sarah Roach Swindell, David Kent and Vicki Griffis for providing the history of Celeste schools).
