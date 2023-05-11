A now eight-year tradition continues with the recent completion of the Celeste High School’s senior art class’ latest mural.
Now, thanks to the students’ weeks of planning, hard work and coordination around busy senior year schedules, a red metal building that sits alongside Highway 69 (across from Kwik Chek) now sports colorful artwork in the form of wildflowers arranged in the shape of a heart, greeting travelers as they head east from Leonard through downtown Celeste.
So far, all eight of the murals that Celeste High School’s senior art classes have completed since starting the public art project in 2016 have been along Highway 69 for maximum visibility, with the first six facing east, toward Greenville, and now two facing west, toward Leonard, Celeste High School art teacher Crawford Moore explained.
“I’ve taught art here for 30 years, but when we started with the public art, it was a game changer,” Moore said. “The community has been extra supportive and the murals have been a source of local pride, so it’s allowed the kids to really have an impact.
“Now that we’re adding murals facing toward Leonard, no matter which way people are going, maybe they’ll start thinking of Celeste as the little town with the cool art,” Moore added.
The appeal of the students’ art work has been proven over the years as travelers can often be seen pulling over in their vehicles to take quick selfies by the murals.
